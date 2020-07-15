A distance learning program for all students will be in place for the start of the new school year on Aug. 5 in the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, according to Superintendent Mathew Holton.
The district includes Etiwanda High School as well as several other Inland Empire schools.
Much uncertainty clouds the 2020-21 school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Holton indicated in a recent message to students.
Earlier in the summer, the district's students had been asked to select one of two learning options -- either a hybrid model (blended, two-days in-school and remote learning) or a total distance learning model (all remote learning). A survey revealed that about 75 to 85 percent of the students selected the hybrid approach and 15 to 25 percent preferred the total distance learning format.
But complicating the district's efforts was the fact that there has been a recent rise in COVID-19 virus incidence rates within the district's boundaries, Holton said.
As a result of the rapid increase in cases, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health (SBCDPH) has supported the "decision for students who selected the hybrid model to begin the school year in a temporary distance learning scenario until they can safely transition back to a limited, in-person, situation," Holton said.
"It is anticipated that the increased incidence numbers will create inevitable classroom, classroom building, and potential school closures when positive COVID-19 cases are identified -- causing significant safety issues, staff and student unease, and considerable disruption," Holton said.
The district will continue to work with the county on a weekly basis to determine when it is feasible and safer for students to return to the school sites (which have been closed since March), and the district will provide regular updates, Holton said.
"While hybrid students will be engaged in temporary distance learning instruction to begin the year, our campuses will begin to reopen as incidence numbers begin to stabilize," Holton said. "At that time, teachers will have the option to offer limited opportunities for small groups of students to attend school for specific, relevant learning activities. Extra-curricular, co-curricular, and athletic opportunities will be available in safe, socially distanced settings when authorized by the California Department of Public Health and SBCDPH."
Holton said the district will provide the instructional materials students need, including a Chromebook, textbooks, and access to reliable Internet services. Each school will contact students to schedule a return of last year’s (2019-20) instructional materials and provide distribution of the 2020-21 school year’s instructional items.
All students will also have access to Canvas, a new learning management system that supports distance and hybrid learning instructional models.
"Although school will open in a distance learning scenario for all students, compulsory education laws will apply in 2020-21. That is, students must engage in school daily, comply with attendance procedures, demonstrate mastery of grade-level content standards to earn grades, and spend the requisite time necessary to achieve good grades," Holton said. "Students with unique or additional needs will be provided with the services and accommodations they need to be successful."
