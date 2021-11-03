While many parents are anxiously awaiting COVID-19 vaccines for their children, many others remain hesitant of the vaccines, which are now available for ages 5-11 in San Bernardino County.
Dr. Sharon Wang, an infectious disease physician at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, was one of the first people in San Bernardino County to get vaccinated in December of last year. She understands why parents would be hesitant to get their children vaccinated because there is so much conflicting information about the vaccines. But she wants to reassure them that vaccines are safe.
In a news release issued by the county, Wang responded to some of the most frequently mentioned concerns from parents about the COVID-19 vaccines:
• Claim: Vaccines were rushed and may not be safe for children.
While COVID-19 vaccines were developed rapidly, all steps have been taken to ensure their safety and effectiveness. COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades. COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective.
• Claim: Kids don’t get COVID-19 and if they do, it’s mild. Young people don’t need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Although COVID-19 in children is sometimes milder than in adults, some kids infected with the coronavirus can get severe lung infections, become very sick and require hospitalization. This is especially important to remember considering the Delta variant, which is more contagious than other coronavirus variants.
• Claim: The COVID-19 vaccine will impact future fertility.
A parent may be worried the vaccine could potentially impact a child’s future fertility, but the research shows that the vaccine does not negatively impact pregnancy outcomes. There is currently no evidence that antibodies made following COVID-19 vaccination or that vaccine ingredients would cause any problems with becoming pregnant now or in the future.
• Claim: My child could have a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine.
The vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine, and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.
• Claim: The current COVID-19 vaccines don’t protect against the COVID-19 variants.
The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines for children of all ages, visit sbcovid19.com/pediatric or discuss the vaccines with a medical provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.