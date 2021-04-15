Many students at Dolores Huerta International Academy (DHIA) in Fontana recently returned to the campus for in-person instruction, but during the several previous months in which they were learning from home, they did a great job of dedicating themselves to the school's reading program.
In fact, DHIA recently honored 11 students who have read more than 1 million words so far this year.
The leader is Ariel Hernandez-Cercado, who has read a remarkable 4,014,875 words, the school said.
Adalyn Cuevas and Sophie Aguilar have both read more than 2 million words, and Damian Elizalde, Ailanni Castillo, Audrey Lopez, Leonard Lemus, Jocelyn Frian Munoz, Surie Li, Ava Rodriguez, and Ethan Hamilton have all surpassed the 1 million mark.
"I am extremely proud of our scholars for reaching and surpassing this milestone," said Principal Sandra Loudermilk. "Reading is very important to me as a leader. I encourage all of our scholars to read and become lifelong learners. Reading can take us to so many places and it allows us to grow. A special thanks to our parents for continuing to foster the love of reading with their children and for making sure they have access to a variety of reading materials."
