The health crisis will not be able to stop the Fontana Santas program from delivering on its annual promise to bring gifts to needy students in the city.
The 23rd annual program is now underway, and local residents are asked to donate a new unwrapped toy and/or gift card in order to bring a smile to the face of a child for the holidays.
The program is coordinated by the Fontana Unified School District, in partnership with the Fontana School Police Department, Fontana Teachers Association, United Steel Workers, Fontana Foundation of Hope, Fontana School Police Officers Association, and Fontana Management Association.
Persons interested in donating are asked to contact Beulah Plata at (909) 357-5000, ext. 29570.
Donations can be dropped off at the Fontana School Police Department, 9680 Citrus Avenue, Building 9.
