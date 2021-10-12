The Fontana Police Department welcomed many visitors to an open house on Oct. 9.
As part of the event, police held SWAT and K9 demonstrations for the attendees.
During the SWAT demonstration, police surrounded a vehicle and then arrested the "suspect" who was inside.
The event was part of the “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo in the downtown area.
Police vehicles were on display for attendees to see.
