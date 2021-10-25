Fontana Police Department officers made an arrest of a suspect — and also made a special delivery to a hungry resident — during an incident on Oct. 15.
At 10:41 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle entering the McDonald's drive-thru at 11663 Cherry Avenue, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The officers stopped the vehicle and detained two subjects as they left the parking lot.
The officers discovered the driver was working as a DoorDash driver and was picking up an order for the customer. The officers did not want the food to get cold, so they completed the delivery to the smiling customer.
The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. The driver was arrested and later released after the owner decided not to press charges, Romero said.
"What happens when Fontana PD arrests your DoorDash driver for doing deliveries in a stolen vehicle? Well, we arrest the driver for the crime but we make sure your food is delivered on time,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
