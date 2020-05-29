Aubrey Tammy Sue Dowd will graduate with the honor of being valedictorian from Truth Tabernacle Christian Academy (T.T.C.A.) in Bloomington on June 5.
Dowd maintained exemplary standing in academics throughout her scholastic years, achieving Honor Roll status from grade one through her senior year. Part of A.C.E. Christian education requires lengthy Bible scripture memorization, for which she received a trophy for perfect memorization every year.
Every year, Dowd participates and competes in the A.C.E. Regional Student Convention, at which between 30 and 40 schools compete. Students are challenged to develop their academic and ministry skills by competing in more than 140 events in categories such as music, speech/drama, athletics, arts, and academics.
Her cousins, Connor and Myles Brown, also graduated from T.T.C.A. as valedictorians in previous years.
Dowd was praised for her accomplishments by her parents, Greg and Veronica (Frazier) Dowd, both graduates from T.T.C.A. Her paternal grandparents Greg Dowd and Deborah (Higgins) Dowd both graduated from Fontana High School in 1975; her maternal grandmother, Tammy (Fletcher) Frazier graduated in 1978 from Fohi, and her paternal great-grandmother Dolores (Clark) Higgins graduated in Fohi’s third graduating class in 1957.
Her maternal grandparents are her pastor and his wife, Rev. R.D. Frazier and Tammy Frazier of Truth Tabernacle Church, located at 18027 San Bernardino Avenue in Bloomington. Her maternal great-grandparents are retired pastor D.D. Fletcher and Barbara Fletcher, who founded Truth Tabernacle Church in 1974.
