A church in downtown Fontana has been giving food and other assistance to homeless persons on a regular basis for the past several years.
However, even though the members of Living Way Christian Fellowship continue to want to serve this neglected segment of the population, they are also discovering that many homeless are suddenly not willing to accept help.
What is keeping the homeless away? Fear caused by the coronavirus.
"We've seen a drop in the number of people who come to our soup kitchen," said Alfonso Luna, who organizes the event on Thursday mornings at the church.
Even though Luna and the other volunteers at the soup kitchen follow strict health guidelines, including social distancing and the use of face masks, homeless persons have been consumed by the same worries that have been felt by people throughout the world during this pandemic.
Nevertheless, the church continues its valuable work, including giving out clothing and boxes of food on Tuesday mornings. The food has been donated by stores such as Costco, Ralphs, and Sprouts.
"Also, we offer spiritual help to people. We pray for them and try to calm them down because they are so scared," Luna said.
He added that the church also delivers food to the homes of congregation members who are hurting financially.
No matter what the circumstances, the church will continue to serve the community, he said.
Living Way Christian Fellowship is located at 16725 Valencia Avenue. For more information, call (909) 823-4404 or visit www.livingwayfontana.org.
