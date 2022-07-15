Dozens of illegal weapons were seized during an incident in Fontana recently, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on July 15.
Officers from the Rapid Response Team investigated a subject involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and trafficking.
A search warrant was served at a local residence, where a subject was arrested for being in possession of multiple AR lowers, P80 lowers, and several complete ghost guns and AR-15 rifles.
The subject was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
"Thanks to the RRT Team, more than 30 fewer illegal guns are in the streets," the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.