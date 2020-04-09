Over the April 3 weekend, the Apple Lane Drainage Improvement Project was completed in eastern Fontana.
The project provided relief for drainage in a previously heavily-flooded cul-de-sac, and also created a safer route for students through the installation of a sidewalk in front of Eric Birch High School.
Originally, the drainage flowed through a parkway drain from the cul-de-sac through an existing easement into a swale of the residential area, and then continued on to Locust Avenue.
The new drainage system included the installation of an underground pipe connecting the parkway drain from the cul-de-sac to a new parkway drain on Locust. The project started on March 23 and was completed within two weeks.
For more information about the City of Fontana's Capital Improvement Program projects, visit the Fontana Department of Engineering webpage.
