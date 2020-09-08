Police are investigating a drive-by shooting which occurred in Fontana on Sept. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Several witnesses reported the incident in the 17400 block of Orange Way at 6:13 p.m., police said.
Officers located several bullet casings in the street and the front windows to an unoccupied residence shot out.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspects firing at the house from inside a white vehicle.
There were no reports of injuries.
Anyone with information or video footage regarding this case is urged to contact the Investigations Unit at (909) 350-7720.
