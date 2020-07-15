Happy parents of a one-year-old boy in Fontana held a drive-through birthday party for him on July 5.
Sunny Kabir and Zoya Younus decorated their front yard, invited family members and friends (and a San Bernardino County Fire Department engine) to drive their vehicles through the street, and celebrated the "onederful" birthday of their first child, Zarif.
"During this unprecedented situation, we did our best to make some memories for him. We followed as much social distancing as possible," Kabir said.
Zarif was born on July 5, 2019, the day a 7.1 earthquake, which was centered near Ridgecrest, shook all of Southern California.
"It was a scary and a joyful moment for us. We are blessed to have him and cherish him every day," Kabir said.
The family moved to Fontana from downtown Los Angeles about eight months ago.
