A Christmas Toy Shop drive-through event was held in Fontana on Dec. 19 for children who are battling cancer.
Lulu’s Village Of Hope With Notes (LVOHWN), led by Lourdes “Lulu” Goni, partnered with Director Stephanie Avila from the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California to hold the event.
“The purpose of this event was to bring a little sparkle of Christmas joy and hope into the lives of these children who are unfortunately having to battle a life-threatening disease,” Goni said. “We have lost so many children to this disease. It is our calling to help make Christmas as special as we can for these very brave children and their families.”
A total of 350 children were pre-registered for the socially-distanced giveaway which traversed the neighborhood of Morningside.
Goni’s favorite African proverb is: “It takes a village to raise a child.” In order to make this giveaway successful, she reached out to people and businesses in the community, emphasizing that proverb with a little twist: “It takes a community to come together as a village to do great things for others.”
Goni was very thankful for the participation of the Fontana Police Department; Petsmart store managers Jusin Cichon (Rancho Cucamonga) and Kira Stalworth (Fontana), Home Depot (N. Fontana and Ontario), Lowe’s (Fontana), LAFC, Continental Tires, and Foothill Builders Mart (Fontana).
“Something new this year — delicious tamales were made and donated by John and his wife Jessica from Big Dogs Detail,” Goni said.
Goni also said she was thankful for all of her neighbors and the community of Morningside for supporting this special event.
Some of the volunteers this year were Santa Claus (Peter Brierty, board president of CCFSC), Mickey Mouse (Joshua Carbonell from Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles), Minnie Mouse (Amanda from Rady Children’s Hospital of San Diego), and Mr. Grinch (Dominic Agostini). Also, about 35 of Santa’s helpers came out to help set up, take down, distribute gifts and help with traffic control.
“This was a beautiful evening filled with lots of love, many smiles, moments of joy and priceless memories,” Goni said.
