God's Pantry and the Fontana Foundation of Hope are teaming up to provide a monthly drive-through food distribution in Fontana.
The event will take place at 9460 Sierra Avenue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 and the second Saturday of each month thereafter.
Persons wanting to receive items are urged to register at www.gods-pantry.org.
Supplies will be limited for those who did not register and they may be turned away.
