The P-Luv'z Helping Hands Foundation will be holding a drive-through food giveaway on Saturday, May 16.
The event will take place at 805 North D Street in San Bernardino from 9 a.m. to noon.
This will be an opportunity for needy families to pick up food. There is no cost, but families must be in a car to receive the food.
The P-Luv'z Helping Hands Foundation, based in San Bernardino, was established in November of 2013 to make a difference in the lives of people needing a helping hand.
The organization was formed to prevent child abuse and neglect and its lasting effects. It also assists young people who are either falling through the cracks at school or are already tangled in the juvenile court system, and it also aims to help residents overcome drug and alcohol addictions.
The foundation is always in need of public and private support. For more information, visit www.p-luvz.org.
