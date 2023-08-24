A driver crashed her vehicle into a Southern California Edison pole in Fontana on Aug. 23, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:40 a.m., Fontana Police Dispatch received a call of a traffic collision at the corner of Alder and Baseline avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers responded and located a black Cadillac SUV that had hit the pole, causing it to break in half.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. She said she was not injured and refused medical attention, Romero said.
The car was not drivable and was towed.
SCE crews responded to fix the broken pole.
Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, police said.
