A driver in a stolen vehicle led police on a lengthy pursuit from Fontana to the San Bernardino mountains before being arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On May 15 at about 10:56 p.m., officers located a white 2017 Kia Optima at the gasoline pumps of a gas station in the 10000 block of Cherry Avenue.
When the officers attempted to stop the Kia, it fled, resulting in a long pursuit northbound on Cherry and eventually onto the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter 40King was in the area and assisted with the pursuit, allowing officers to fall back into tracking mode, Romero said.
The Kia exited I-15 at Highway 138 and led 40King deep into the mountains, where it stopped in the area of Dark Canyon Road and Pilot Rock Road.
Fontana officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the driver, parolee Chris Perkins, 42, who was later booked at West Valley Detention Center, Romero said.
A female passenger in the back seat had a seizure while the pursuit was taking place and was taken to a local hospital via ambulance, Romero said. Another male adult passenger was released.
