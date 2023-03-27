A driver was arrested after his vehicle crashed into six parked vehicles across the street from Fontana High School in the early morning hours of March 25, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:21 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Citrus and Randall avenues and located a white Chevy Silverado in the front parking area of the school, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers determined that the driver, later identified as Rafael ZavalaFlores, 33, was driving south on Citrus when his car hit the parked vehicles in front of 9410 Citrus. The crash sent the Silverado over the center median and caused it to roll over, coming to a stop in the school parking lot.
ZavalaFlores was charged with DUI and placed under arrest. He was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Attention for minor injuries caused by the crash. He was later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
There were no other reports of injuries.
