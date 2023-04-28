A reckless driver was arrested after he led police on a short pursuit and crashed into two other vehicles in Fontana on April 27, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:49 p.m., officers received a call of a reckless and possible DUI driver in the area of Sierra and Arrow Boulevard in the downtown section of the city. Officers were in the area and spotted the vehicle at Sierra and Upland Avenue, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
An officer attempted to stop a black Hyundai Elantra for swerving in the north lanes near that intersection. The Elantra’s driver immediately made a U-turn and failed to yield, which turned into a pursuit.
The driver gained speed and swerved across all lanes of Sierra and into oncoming traffic. The suspect vehicle ultimately collided with two other vehicles waiting for the light at Sierra and San Bernardino Avenue.
The suspect, Daniel Miller, 33, was arrested without further incident.
One person in another vehicle was transported via ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.
Miller was also transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance before being booked on suspicion of DUI at West Valley Detention Center.
