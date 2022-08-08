A driver was found dead in a vehicle that was stopped in an intersection in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 8.
Detectives from the Fontana Police Department are investigating a "suspicious death" at the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle, police said in a Facebook post.
Officers responded to the scene at about 2:18 a.m. after a person who had been driving through the area called to report that the driver (an adult male) of a white SUV was found unconscious.
Medics from the San Bernardino County Fire Department also arrived and pronounced the driver deceased.
Detectives are looking into all possible leads, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The eastbound lanes of Baseline from Las Palmas Drive to Heritage Circle were closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.
