A driver was hospitalized after being involved in a solo vehicle crash on the eastbound Route 210 Freeway in Fontana in the early morning hours on April 7.
Witnesses made 911 calls stating that the vehicle was flipped with the driver trapped inside near the Citrus exit at about 2:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived and located the car on its side with major damage.
Firefighters along with Good Samaritans helped get the driver out through the rear hatch. The driver was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
