A driver was arrested after leading officers on a wild pursuit in Fontana and other cities on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 3:10 p.m., a Fontana officer was in the area of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard when he observed a stolen 2016 Hyundai Tucson driving north on Sierra. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield.
A pursuit began, and the Ontario Police Department's helicopter joined the pursuit from above.
The suspect vehicle slowed at Sierra and San Bernardino Avenue, where two passengers got out and fled on foot. Officers in the area quickly detained them.
However, the vehicle pursuit continued through surface streets of Fontana and Rialto and then onto the westbound Route 210 Freeway.
The Hyundai exited at Campus Avenue in Upland and continued southbound on surface streets. The vehicle reportedly struck a curb and possibly a vehicle in the area, police said.
The Hyundai then entered the westbound Interstate 10 Freeway, where it exited at Central Avenue, lost control and overturned. The vehicle caught fire but was quickly extinguished.
The driver was arrested following a brief struggle with officers, police said. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment prior to being booked into West Valley Detention Center.
