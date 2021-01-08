The driver of a stolen vehicle was injured in a crash in Fontana after being pursued by authorities in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 4:10 a.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga and the driver failed to yield.
A pursuit began, and a short time later the driver crashed and the vehicle overturned in the area of Beech and Curtis avenues in northwestern Fontana.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
There were no other vehicles involved and no one else was injured, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.