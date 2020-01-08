San Bernardino County firefighters worked to extricate the driver of a big rig that overturned on the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway and went over the side at the Cherry Avenue overpass in Fontana on Jan. 8.
San Bernardino County Fire Captain Kyle Hauducoeur said that at about 11 a.m., the first engine on scene found that a semi truck full of soda products had overturned for unknown reasons, off the northbound 15 Freeway about midway across the Cherry Avenue overcrossing.
The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a man from Las Vegas, was pinned in the driver's seat, Hauducoeur said.
He said it took about 45 minutes to extricate the driver. "Pieces of the cab had to be peeled away from the victim" during the extrication, he said.
According to Haudocoeur, witnesses who were driving northbound on Cherry, below the freeway, stopped and rendered aid to the driver before the Fire Department arrived.
Heavy duty tow trucks were used to prevent the big rig from rolling over.
The eastbound Route 210 Freeway was closed to the northbound 15 so a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department helicopter could land on the freeway. The northbound 15 Freeway was closed at the 210 during the rescue.
The victim was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center with major injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
