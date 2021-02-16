Drugs and firearms were confiscated during a major bust recently in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop and followed up with a search warrant, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 16.
The search warrant led to the recovery of four kilos of cocaine, one kilo of heroin, one pound of heroin, one pound of methamphetamine, 20,000 fentanyl pills, four AR-15 style rifles (one with a 40mm launcher attachment), one AK-47 style rifle and one handgun, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.