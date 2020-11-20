Drugs, guns, and cash were seized during a major arrest in Fontana on Nov. 18, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D. seized 16 illegally owned firearms, more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, and a large amount of U.S. currency.
"This was all found after an investigation was completed," police said on Facebook. "These illegal drugs and firearms will not be able to reach the streets to harm anyone now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.