Getting classrooms ready for the start of the school is a little easier this year for teachers in the Etiwanda School District, thanks to a donation for classroom supplies from the E3 Foundation.
The Etiwanda Excellence in Education Foundation, known as E3, is providing each teacher in the district with a $50 Amazon gift card to assist in purchasing classroom supplies.
The donation, totaling $35,000, was recently presented to Etiwanda School District Superintendent Charlayne Sprague.
“Etiwanda School District teachers provide an outstanding educational experience for their students, and each year purchase classroom and instructional supplies at their own expense. In recognition of their hard work and dedication, the E3 Foundation is proud to provide a little extra support to these dedicated educators as the new school year begins,” said E3 Foundation President Kathy Molnar.
Founded in 2005, E3 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational foundation with the mission of “Enhancing a high quality, well-rounded education for ALL students in the Etiwanda School District.”
For more information, visit www.e3foundation.org.
