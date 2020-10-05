Early voting for the November election begins today (Monday, Oct. 5), according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office.
County officials are promoting the 2020 theme of "Your Ballot. Vote Safe. Vote Early" as they aim to assure voters that the process will be smooth and fair.
Every registered voter in the county will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. The mail ballots are being delivered to the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 5.
The ballots will be tracked when they are mailed, received, and counted through the Secretary of State's "Where's My Ballot" tracking system.
County voters will receive two Voter Information Guides; one contains a sample ballot, candidate statements, and local measure information; the second one is a supplemental guide, and only includes information about San Bernardino County Measures J and K.
There are at least 70 ballot drop boxes, which will open on Oct. 6. Final drop-off box locations are posted on www.SBCountyElections.com.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 19, and the deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 27. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
For those wanting to vote in person, polling places will be open for four days -- Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. The polling places are listed on the Registrar of Voters website.
----- FONTANA RESIDENTS will be casting ballots in local races in addition to the national contests.
Some of the local races include:
• Fontana City Council, District 2 -- Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval is seeking to retain his seat. He is opposed by Priscilla Linares, Sophia Holguin, Jenique Sanders, and Jesse Cerda.
• Fontana City Council, District 3 -- Six candidates are vying for this position. The candidates are Erick Lopez, Amy Malone, LaShunda Martin, Dawn Dooley, Linda D. Richardson, and Peter Garcia (who is now a Fontana School Board member).
• Fontana Unified School District -- Six candidates are involved in this race, and the top two vote-getters will be elected. Incumbent Jason Barrett O'Brien is one of the candidates, and others include Joe Armendarez, Shelley C-Bradford, Oscar Ernesto Solis, Jennifer Quezada, and Oliver B. Christian.
• Colton Joint Unified School District, Governing Board Area 1 -- Fontana resident Patt Haro is the incumbent, and she is being challenged by Carolina Verduzco and Moises Ortiz.
• San Bernardino County Board of Education Area C -- Laura Abernathy Mancha, a Fontana resident and former FUSD board member, will aim to retain her seat. Her opponents are Jessica Marie Camacho and Roman Gabriel Nava.
• House of Representatives District 31 -- Incumbent Pete Aguilar, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Agnes Gibboney.
• House of Representatives District 35 -- Incumbent Norma J. Torres, a Democrat, is opposed by Republican Mike Cargile.
• Assembly District 47 -- Eloise Gomez Reyes, a Democrat, is the incumbent. Matthew Gordon is the Republican challenger.
• Assembly District 52 -- Freddie Rodriguez, a Democrat, is the incumbent, and Republican Toni Holle is opposing him.
