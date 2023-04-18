The City of Fontana will host an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue.
The first 100 guests will receive a California native plant.
Participants can engage in “make and take” activities while learning Earth-friendly tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.