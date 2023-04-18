Each year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 across the country and serves to honor “the achievements of the environmental movement and raise awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.”
This year, Healthy Fontana invites residents to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the city’s community garden at Central City Park, 8380 Cypress Avenue.
Attendees will be able to learn about the benefits of gardening and can participate in free and fun activities.
During the year, only members who lease a plot at the community garden have access, but on Earth Day, gates will be open for all to enjoy.
Activities will include a DIY workshop on eco-friendly household cleaners, a rock the bike taste test, and a planting activity for children.
Free resources and giveaways will be available while supplies last.
For additional healthy living resources, visit HealthyFontana.org or contact Healthy Fontana at (909) 350-6542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.