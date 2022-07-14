An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 took place near Lytle Creek on July 14, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake, which happened at 12:30 p.m., briefly rattled homes in nearby cities, including Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Another quake, this one with a magnitude of 2.9, struck in the same vicinity at about 1:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.