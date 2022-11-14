Eight people were honored by the Fontana Police Department for their quick and effective work in identifying and arresting a suspect who allegedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident in Fontana earlier this year.
Officers Christine Tomicic, Joshua MacMillan, Paul Contreras, Shawn Cory, Kirsten Ryn, and Matthew Sherwood and Corporals Thomas Moore and Luis Valenzuela were all named Employees of the Month for August.
On Aug. 3 at about 5:30 a.m., the pedestrian was struck by a driver in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Sultana Avenue.
There was one witness to the collision, who provided only limited information. The only vehicle description was a white pick-up truck. The Major Accident Investigation Team responded and took over the investigation.
Over a period of several hours, Tomicic, MacMillan, Contreras, Cory, Moore and Valenzuela completed the collision reconstruction, reviewed significant amounts of data and surveillance camera footage, and conducted records checks of possible involved parties. Subsequently, a suspect vehicle was identified.
The Fugitive Apprehension Team was utilized to conduct surveillance at an apartment complex in Rialto, and the suspect vehicle was located, which then led to identifying and detaining the suspect. MAIT authored a search warrant, evidence was located, and a confession was obtained. The suspect was arrested and booked, and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed the case.
“Cases like these are historically challenging and can often take days, weeks or months to solve. However, in this case, the officers’ teamwork, tenacity, tireless dedication and professionalism led to a complete resolution within 12 hours,” said Lieutenant Keith Zagorin and Sergeant Kurt Schlotterbeck.
----- THEN ON AUG. 21, another fatal collision occurred, this time involving two vehicles, at Foothill Boulevard and Maple Avenue.
Ryn was first on scene and began the investigation, and MAIT Investigators Contreras and Sherwood responded.
The officers learned that the vehicle at fault was fleeing from another hit-and-run that occurred in another jurisdiction. Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that the driver’s action was so negligent that it warranted an arrest for vehicular manslaughter. The driver was arrested, and the case was filed by the District Attorney’s Office.
----- IN ADDITION, Michelle Jared was recognized as the August Non-Sworn Employee of the Month for her diligent work in organizing and distributing the written exams for the police officer trainee and dispatcher positions.
“The first tests have been distributed and the process of organizing and administering hundreds of tests ran more efficient than it has ever before. If it wasn’t for Michelle’s hard work and determination, the Fontana Police Department would be missing out on quality applicants that have the desire to work for the great City of Fontana,” said Sergeant Kyle Slusser. “This is just one example of Michelle’s work ethic, but it is the prime illustration of her self-motivation and passion for her job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.