Eight Fontana schools were recently honored by the California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Coalition.
Cypress Elementary School, Date Elementary School, Dolores Huerta International Academy, Fontana High School, Harry S. Truman Middle School, Juniper Elementary School, Sequoia Middle School, and Southridge Tech Middle School all received the Community Cares Award.
A total of 164 schools from the West End and East Valley regions of San Bernardino County were honored.
The award recognizes recipients for their hard work and dedication to promote positive school culture during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual award is part of the California PBIS statewide recognition system that acknowledges schools for implementing PBIS with fidelity to the national framework. This year, the award was modified to the Community Cares Award, which recognizes efforts made to maintain a positive school culture and climate during the school closure caused by the coronavirus.
S.B. County Superintendent Ted Alejandre honored the award-winning schools and programs at a virtual event held on Nov. 12.
“These recipients went above and beyond to ensure that students and families were supported and engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and staff have demonstrated tremendous resiliency and dedication to promote positive school culture within a virtual environment,” said Alejandre.
