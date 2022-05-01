Eight people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on April 30, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint with the assistance of Cadets and Explorers in the eastbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard, east of Sierra Avenue, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
A total of 1,354 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 110 vehicles were pulled in for secondary inspection.
• One driver was arrested for DUI and child endangerment.
• Six people were arrested for having outstanding warrants.
• One person was arrested for drug possession.
In addition, 49 citations were issued and 14 vehicles were impounded.
Romero said 31 vehicles were returned to the registered owner, who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.