More than 68,000 people attended the three-day Nocturnal Wonderland electronic dance music festival Sept. 17-19 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided law enforcement service for the event.
There were eight arrests during the festival, six of which were the result of the Overdose Response Team’s (ODRT) investigative efforts, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A total of 14 deputy reports were taken (four felonies, four misdemeanors, three medical related, one incident, and two lost property reports.)
One person was airlifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The Sheriff’s Department released this statement:
“Over the past several years, our county has experienced an opioid epidemic. Although this epidemic is being realized by the entire United States, we must concentrate on combating this problem within the communities we serve. Recently, drug traffickers have been producing counterfeit pharmaceuticals; creating pills which look like legally manufactured pharmaceutical drugs. These drugs contain unknown chemical compounds, including Fentanyl. This has caused a spike in overdoses, including those leading to death. The Sheriff's Overdose Response Team is working with our federal partners to hold suppliers and dealers accountable for their actions.”
