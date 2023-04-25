Eight students from high schools in Fontana were awarded $1,500 scholarships from the Riverside Inyo Mono San Bernardino (RIMS) AVID Scholarship Program recently.
These scholarship recipients, selected for their academic excellence, enthusiasm for extracurricular activities and dedication to community service, were honored during a virtual scholarship recognition ceremony:
• Lindsay Carlos Flores, Fontana A.B. Miller High School
• Joestell Odette, Miller
• Lizbeth Velasco-Martinez, Miller
• Jo Lena Gloudeman, Fontana High School
• Jazmin Hurtado Mendez, Fontana
• Anupreet Kaur, Jurupa Hills High School
• Juanmanuel Sandoval-Herrera, Kaiser High School
• Natalie Gonzalez, Summit High School.
