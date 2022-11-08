Acquanetta Warren has been reelected as mayor of Fontana, according to unofficial election results provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Nov. 9.
As of 4 a.m., with 83 of 101 precincts reporting, Warren had 4,567 votes, representing 46.87 percent of the total in the three-way race.
Jesse Sandoval, a member of the City Council, had 3,828 votes or 29.79 percent.
Shannon O’Brien, a former Fontana School Board member, had 2,987 votes or 23.24 percent.
The 66-year-old Warren obtained her fourth four-year term. She was first elected as mayor in 2010 and then was overwhelmingly reelected in 2014 and 2018.
“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot of wonderful things these past few years, and yet there still remains areas we need to improve on,” Warren said recently in a Facebook post. “We have invested more than any other surrounding City in our parks which promote a healthy lifestyle and a way for families to come together as a community.”
Warren said the city has a “thriving” economy which promotes businesses which provide job opportunities at all levels.
“In addition, we are one of the few cities not asking our residents to vote on local taxes to balance our city budget, to fund our police, fire and other essential services. Instead, our economy is funded primarily with sales taxes,” she said.
Warren is strongly supported by local police and fire unions.
“My number one priority for the next four years is to stop the cycle of people becoming homeless and eliminate homelessness in our community,” she said. “Secondly, public safety must be increased to ensure we maintain safety related to our growth in population.
“In addition, I will continue to work with all school districts, charter schools, nonprofits and any institutions that educate our students. I will continue to work with the state and federal levels to increase our fair share of proceeds needed to maintain a better quality of life for everyone.”
