The 2022 general election ballots have been delivered to the U.S. Postal Service, so all registered voters in San Bernardino County should be on the lookout for their ballot to arrive soon, the county said in a news release.
“Mailing your voted ballot remains the easiest way to vote and the postage is prepaid. For your mail ballot to be processed, it must be postmarked no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8,” the county said.
Each registered voter will receive a County Voter Information Guide (VIG) and the California Secretary of State VIG. These guides contain information about candidates, state propositions and local measures, and the San Bernardino County VIG includes a sample ballot. The county VIG can also be viewed on the Registrar of Voters website at www.SBCountyElections.com.
In addition to the vote by mail option, voters may also choose to take their ballot to a mail ballot drop-off location, an Early Vote site or to a polling place on Election Day. For information on these mail ballot drop-off locations, Early Vote sites or a voter’s polling place, visit the Registrar of Voters online at www.SBCountyElections.com.
