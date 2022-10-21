Several candidates are seeking to be elected to the Fontana City Council in the November election.
In District 1 (which represents the northwestern area of Fontana), incumbent Phillip Cothran is being contested by challengers Alfred “Al” Gonzales and Ricardo Quintana.
In District 4, incumbent John Roberts is being contested by challenger Brian Kolde.
The Fontana Herald News sent questionnaires to the candidates, asking them to provide information about their qualifications and their top priority. Not all of the candidates responded to the questionnaires, and Kolde did not provide any contact information.
Here are their responses:
----- DISTRICT 1:
----- PHILLIP COTHRAN
• Occupation: Fontana Councilmember/Fontana small business owner
• Political experience: Current City of Fontana Councilmember
• Educational background: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Masters in Business Administration from California Baptist University
• Endorsed by these groups:
Fontana Peace Officers Association, San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935, Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association, California Coalition of Law Enforcement, Southern California Alliance of Law-Enforcement, Teamsters Local 1932, United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Jointers of America Local 90, Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 783, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 47, San Bernardino Sun, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Councilmember Peter Garcia, Councilmember John Roberts, City Clerk Germaine Key, City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks, FUSD School Board Member Adam Perez, FUSD School Board Member Joe Armendarez
• Community involvement:
Member of the Rotary Club of Fontana, Fontana Chamber of Commerce Business Member, Miss Fontana Scholarship Pageant Board Member.
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for the next year, if you are elected:
Continuing to improve our public safety by hiring more Police Officers and Firefighters, addressing homelessness with the use of Care court, and continuing to create well paying jobs for our residents.
----- DISTRICT 1:
----- ALFRED GONZALES
• Occupation: I am a retired police officer of nearly 27 years. On a daily basis I dealt with public safety, homelessness, quality of life issues, mental health issues and calls and a wide variety of concerns and complaints from citizens. I've stood in the homes of people suffering loss of family and friends to street violence, drug abuse, accidents, etc. I worked closely with other officers and city entities with various political views to provide a safe place to live and solve issues and concerns of the citizens we served.
• Political experience: First time running for office.
• Educational background: El Rancho High School, Police Academy and 27 years of real public service as a police officer.
• Endorsed by these groups:
I am endorsed by the San Bernardino County Democratic Party, Randall Ceniceros (Trustee, Mountain View School District), Cedric Jamie Rutland M.D. (Medical Practice and business owner; lung specialist concerned with Fontana air quality), Josie Cortina (Active 32-year law enforcement Detective Supervisor, an expert in public safety).
• Community involvement and top priority if elected:
My past career in public service has given me real practical experience to apply to this position to help provide a safe community for the citizens of Fontana to live in.
----- DISTRICT 4:
----- JOHN ROBERTS
• Occupation: Retired Fire Chief, 1970-2002, San Bernardino County Fire Department.
• Political experience: Planning Commissioner four years, 1988-1992; City Councilman 30 years. 1992-present.
• Educational background: Graduate Chaffey College Fire Academy.
• Endorsed by these groups:
Fontana Police Officers Association, International Association of Firefighters Local 935, Sheriff’s Employees Benefit Association, Carpenters Union, SB Sun Editorial Board.
• Community involvement:
Fontana Rotary Club 35 years, Past President 1993; Fontana Historical Society.
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for the next year, if you are elected.
Continue to keep Fontana a safe and prosperous city with a reduced homeless population.
