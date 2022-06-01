Even though a “clerical issue” was identified in a small number of mail ballots by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) in recent weeks, local officials said that the primary election process will be secure and accurate.
Election Day is Tuesday, June 7, and Fontana voters will be casting their ballots in the key 2nd District county supervisor race as well as other state and local races.
In early May, the Registrar of Voters discovered that a total of 1,540 registered voters across the county — including 358 in Fontana — received an incorrect Voter Information Guide (VIG) and mail ballot, according to Melissa Eickman, a media representative at the elections office.
Fontana was the city that was most impacted by this error, and other cities included San Bernardino (277 voters), Ontario (241), and Rancho Cucamonga (239).
“ROV developed a quick response in which each registered voter was notified by mail on May 13 explaining the situation along with the correct vote-by-mail ballot and a link to the correct VIG,” Eickman said. “ROV has placed additional resources and stages of review in place for this process in the future.”
Eickman said the ROV encourages voters to utilize the California Secretary of State’s www.WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to track their ballot every step of the way. If there are any questions or concerns from voters, they can contact ROV personnel at (909) 387-8300 or communications@rov.sbcounty.gov.
The Legislature has approved a bill that ensures that every active registered voter is being sent a vote-by-mail ballot with the option to return the ballot by mail, at a secure drop-off location, or in person.
----- IN FONTANA, ballot drop-off locations until June 7 are the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue (Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
In-person polling locations on June 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. are the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue and the Jack Bulk Center, 16581 Filbert Street.
For more information about the primary election, or more information about the different methods of voting, visit https://www.fontana.org/3510/2022-Statewide-Direct-Primary-Election
----- IN THE primary election, no City of Fontana races are taking place, but all of the city’s voters can cast their ballots in the county’s 2nd District contest.
Five candidates are seeking to replace Janice Rutherford, who is being termed out. The candidates are Luis Cetina, Jesse Armendarez, DeJonaé Shaw, Nadia Renner, and Eric Coker.
The 2nd District includes all of Fontana as well as Rancho Cucamonga and northern Upland. Armendarez and Renner are Fontana residents.
----- ALSO, some local residents will be casting their votes for these public offices:
• United States Representative District 33 — Pete Aguilar, the Democratic incumbent, is being challenged by three Republican candidates — John Mark Porter, Ernest H. Richter, and Rex Gutierrez.
• U.S. Rep. District 35 — Norma Torres, the Democratic incumbent, is also facing three Republicans — Rafael Carmaco, Bob Erbst, and Mike Cargile.
• State Assembly District 45 — Democrat James C. Ramos and Republican Joseph (Joe) W. Martinez are on the ballot.
• State Assembly District 50 — Democratic incumbent Eloise Gomez Reyes is opposed by Republican Sheela Stark and Libertarian Rodgir Cohen.
• State Assembly District 53 — Incumbent Democrat Freddie Rodriguez will go up against Republican Toni Holle.
• State Senate District 22 — This will be a race between Democrat Susan Rubio and Republicans Kimo Mateo and Vincent Tsai. This seat was previously held by Connie Leyva, but she will not seek reelection because of a change in the district boundaries caused by redistricting. So Leyva will instead vie for the 4th District seat on the Board of Supervisors against incumbent Curt Hagman and Larry Wu.
