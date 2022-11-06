Election Day is just a few days away, and the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) wants to make sure that voters know they have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their ballot.
The ROV will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. along with polling places throughout the county.
Voters can choose to simply mail in their ballots, which must be postmarked by Nov. 8.
Or, voters can visit one of two indoor drop-off locations in Fontana:
• Fontana City Clerk’s Department at City Hall, 8353 Sierra Avenue;
• Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue;
These locations will be open on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Persons can find their assigned polling place by referring to their Voter Information Guide. They can also use My Elections Gateway or the Polling Place Look-up tool on the Registrar of Voters' website at www.SBCountyElections.com, or call (800) 881-VOTE or (909) 387-8300.
“Lost your ballot or your dog ate your ballot? Don’t worry, you can request a replacement ballot at the Registrar of Voters, an Early Vote site or a polling place using a Replacement Mail Ballot Application (applications also available at polling places),” the county said in a news release.
