One of the most significant races for many local voters in the Nov. 3 election will be the contest for the 5th District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Jesse Armendarez, a member of the Fontana City Council, will be facing off against Joe Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council. The winner will replace Josie Gonzales, who is being termed out.
The 5th District includes the eastern area of Fontana as well as the cities of Rialto and San Bernardino.
In the primary election last March, Baca and Armendarez were the top two vote-getters in a four-candidate race. Baca received 40.22 percent of the vote and Armendarez had 26.88 percent.
No matter the outcome of this runoff election, Armendarez will not be on the City Council any longer. He was first elected to the City Council in 2016, and previously he was a Fontana Unified School District board member and a member of the Fontana Planning Commission.
----- ARMENDAREZ was born and raised in Fontana and graduated with the first class of Fontana A.B. Miller High School. He is a real estate agent in Fontana.
Armendarez is endorsed by several groups, including the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, Fontana Police Officers Association, Inland Valley Association of Realtors, San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association, and Southern California Taxpayers Association.
He is also endorsed by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmembers John Roberts and Phillip Cothran.
"If you are like me, this year has been difficult for your family," Armendarez said in a message in the Voter Information Guide provided by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office. "As we endure and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to have experienced leadership focused on the issues that matter to us.
"As a small businessman, I know what it takes to grow our economy and bring livable wage jobs to our region, which we will need after the pandemic," he said. "As a former school board member, I helped bring technology into classrooms, which is vital to support distance learning.
"As a City Councilmember, I've made addressing homelessness and the safety of our community my top priority, which is why I am endorsed by San Bernardino County's first responders.
"As a husband and father, I know how difficult this pandemic have been for our family budgets, which is why I will work to reduce healthcare costs and expand access to healthcare for all at our county healthcare facilities."
----- BACA has served on the Rialto City Council since 2006 and is a teacher at Rialto High School.
He is endorsed by CAL Fire Firefighters Local 2881; California Nurses Association; State Coalition of Probation Officers; San Bernardino County Probation Officers Association; San Bernardino County Public Attorneys Association; Inland Empire Labor Council, AFL-CIO; SEIU Local 2015; SEIU Local 721; Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association; Southwest Carpenters Local 909 and 951; Teamsters Local 1932; United Auto Workers, Local 509; United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 1167; Rialto Professional Firefighters, Local 3688; Rialto Police Benefits Association; and Rialto Education Association.
He is also endorsed by several elected officials, including Jason O'Brien, a member of the Fontana School Board.
"As we face these challenging times together, my real life experience is what we need to get us through this," Baca said in the Voter Information Guide.
"As a correctional officer and probation officer, I saw what happens to young people when they make mistakes. I became a teacher to keep students moving in the right direction. As a teacher and coach, there is nothing more rewarding then seeing my students complete their education and go on to college or seeing them back in the community making a difference.
"I served in the State Assembly and on the Rialto City Council for 14 years. I have a reputation for working across the aisle and putting politics aside to get things done. Working together, we increased jobs in our community, park expansion, and ensured public safety had the resources they need. We supported our seniors, veterans, and after-school programs for our youth. As a parent and coach, I know how important it is to give our families a safe environment to grow and learn."
