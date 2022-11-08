Jesse Armendarez was victorious over Luis Cetina in a costly and bitter race for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor seat.
In the unofficial results announced by the Registrar of Voters at 4 a.m. on Nov. 9, Armendarez had 18,685 mail ballot votes (54.85 percent of the total) and Cetina had 15,310 votes (44.94 percent).
The district includes Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
Armendarez is a former member of the Fontana City Council and Cetina represents District 4 (which includes part of Fontana) on the Cucamonga Valley Water District board.
Both candidates’ campaigns have been involved in heavy mudslinging in the final weeks before the election.
In the primary election earlier this year, Cetina and Armendarez were the two top vote-getters in a five-person race. Since neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote at that time, a runoff was necessary.
Armendarez is endorsed by Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren as well as several public safety unions.
“Crime is increasing throughout our neighborhoods. It is critical we address this head on,” Armendarez said in his candidate statement he submitted to the Registrar of Voters, adding that he “has a proven track record of keeping families and students safe.”
Cetina is endorsed by some elected officials in Rancho Cucamonga as well as Jesse Sandoval, a member of the Fontana City Council.
“I strongly support police and will fight against efforts attacking their character, funding, and ensure the laws protect us,” Cetina said in the statement he submitted to the Registrar of Voters.
