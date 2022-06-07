Luis Cetina and Jesse Armendarez will face off in November for the 2nd District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
They were the two leading vote-getters in the primary election on June 7, according to final unofficial results posted by the county's Elections Office.
Since no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in the five-person race, the top two candidates advance to the runoff.
Cetina had 7,388 votes (34.20 percent of the total). He represents District 4 (which includes part of Fontana) on the Cucamonga Valley Water District board.
Armendarez, a former member of the Fontana City Council, had 6,339 votes (29.34 percent).
DeJonae Shaw had 4,275 votes (19.79 percent), while Eric Coker had 1,943 votes (8.99 percent) and Nadia Maria Renner had 1,649 votes (7.63 percent).
Voter turnout was very low for the primary.
