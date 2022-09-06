Adam Perez, a member of the Fontana School Board, will be challenged in the November election by Shelley C-Bradford, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Office.
Perez will be seeking his second four-year term on the five-member board.
He was originally going to be running against a former FUSD member, Barbara Chavez. However, Chavez was killed in an auto collision on Aug. 21, after she had already qualified to be on the ballot.
Due to the highly unusual circumstances, the Elections Office removed Chavez from the ballot and then made an exception and extended the nomination period for other candidates wanting to run against Perez for the Governing Board Area 2 seat. C-Bradford, who is identified as a teacher and parent, filed to be a candidate by the extended Sept. 8 deadline. Bradford ran unsuccessfully for a School Board seat in 2020.
So the complete candidate list in San Bernardino County is now finalized, the Elections Office said.
• In the Governing Board Area 1 race, incumbent Mars Serna will be challenged by Lauren M. Gomez (a nurse and nursing instructor), Terry McCaffrey (a retired deputy sheriff), and Maria Isabel Arias (a state employee).
• In the Governing Board Area 5 race, incumbent Mary B. Sandoval is being challenged by Rayman Martinez, a coach and business owner.
----- IN THE CITY OF FONTANA races, the following candidates will be on the ballot:
• Mayor — Incumbent Acquanetta Warren will be challenged by Shannon O’Brien, a businesswoman, and Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval, a member of the City Council.
• City Council District 1 — Incumbent Phillip Cothran will be opposed by Alfred “Al” Gonzales, who is retired from law enforcement, and Ricardo Quintana, a general manager.
• City Council District 4 — Incumbent John B. Roberts will be challenged by Brian Kolde, an account manager.
• City clerk — Incumbent Germaine Key will be opposed by Alyssa Flores (a correctional officer), Alexandra C. Rivera (a store associate), and Elizabeth “Liz” Sena, an administrator.
• City treasurer — Incumbent Janet Koehler-Brooks will be challenged by Gabriel Sanchez, a small business owner.
