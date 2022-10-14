Three persons are running for mayor of Fontana in the upcoming November election.
Incumbent Acquanetta Warren is seeking re-election and is being opposed by challengers Jesus “Jesse” Sandoval (a member of the Fontana City Council) and Shannon O’Brien (a former Fontana Unified School District board member).
The Fontana Herald News sent questionnaires to all of these candidates, asking them to provide information about their qualifications, as well as their top priority if they were to be elected.
Here are their responses:
----- ACQUANETTA WARREN
• Occupation: Mayor of Fontana, Retired Deputy Public Works Director
• Political experience: I have served as the mayor of Fontana since 2010. I was appointed to the Fontana City Council in 2002, and was re-elected in 2004 and 2008. Prior to my appointment, I served as Co-Chairperson of the City of Fontana General Plan Advisory Committee and Chairperson of the Village of Heritage Citizens Development Landscape Committee.
• Educational background: Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science/Urban Studies from Occidental College and Honorary Doctorate Degree in Theology from Next Dimension Bible College.
• Endorsed by these groups:
Fontana Police Officers Association, San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935, Carpenters Union, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association, San Bernardino Sun Newspaper, Inland Empire Business Association, Mayor Pro Tem Peter Garcia, Councilman John Roberts, Councilman Phillip Cothran, City Clerk Germaine Key, City Treasurer Janet Koehler-Brooks.
• Community Involvement:
Fontana Rotary Club, Fontana Woman’s Club, Mayor’s Gala benefiting Fontana Boys and Girls Club, Member of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma’s Housing, Economic Development, Jobs, and Opportunity Zone Ad Hoc Committee, Vice Chair of (LAFCO) San Bernardino County Local Agency Formation Commission, Trustee for United State Conference of Mayors, Southern California Water Coalition Board Member of Equity, Access and Affordability Task Force
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for next year, if you are elected:
Continue keeping Fontana residents safe, provide holistic and compassionate approaches to homelessness and mental health care, implement fiscally responsible policies, and fund vital infrastructure improvements.
----- JESUS “JESSE” SANDOVAL
• Occupation: Retired
• Political and leadership experience: Fontana City Council members, OmniTrans alternate member, SBCTA alternate member, Inland Empire Utilities Agency former chair, Housing Authority chair, Vice Chair of Fire District, League of California Cities Community Service Committee Member, and Former Mayor Pro-Tem.
• Educational background: Graduated Fontana High School, 1977 and attended Mt. San Antonio Community College
• Endorsed by these groups: San Bernardino Central Committee, San Bernardino Chicano Latino Caucus, United Steelworkers 7600, United Steelworkers 8599, AFL-CIO Labor Central Council, San Bernardino Luncheon Club and Planned Parenthood.
• Community involvement: Coached Little League Boys Baseball all divisions, including served on Board, Coached and managed Fontana Girls Softball, Fontana Pop Warner, Fontana Police Volunteer (Field training officer), Youth Accountability Board Member, PTSA President, Moose Lodge Vice President and Lifetime Member of Fontana Historical Society.
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for the next year, if you are elected:
To provide affordable housing for all.
----- SHANNON O’BRIEN
• Occupation: Business Owner and Nonprofit Executive
• Political experience: Previously served on the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education from 2013-2014. Currently, I am the assistant treasurer for Neighbors United Political Action Committee (NUPAC), which I co-founded in 2019.
• Educational background: Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Long Beach and a bachelor's degree in political science from Howard University.
• Endorsements: NUPAC, Fontana Senior Veterans, Former Riverside City Police Chief Sergio Diaz, Retired Fontana School Police Chief Martin Sissac, Perris City Councilman David Starr Rabb, Mountain View School District Trustee Randall Ceniceros, Etiwanda School District Trustee Robert Garcia, Fontana School Board President Dr. Jennifer Quezada, and Gwendolyn Cross-Harris, founder and CEO of California Women 4 Women Political Caucus.
• Community involvement: I facilitate youth leadership training through Children's Resources, Inc. for students in our local secondary schools. I have also served as the chairperson for the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority's annual Youth Symposium at the Fontana Unified School District, and sat on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Planning Committee for Ephesians New Testament Church.
• Please provide one sentence explaining your top priority for the next year, if you are elected:
My top priority is to address the zoning problems that have resulted in our children and families living in close proximity to warehouses.
