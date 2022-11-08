Phillip Cothran and John Roberts have been reelected as members of the Fontana City Council, according to unofficial results in the Nov. 8 election released by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
As of 4 a.m. on Nov. 9, with 20 of 24 precincts reporting, Cothran, who is seeking his second four-term term, had 2,458 votes (63.51 percent of the total in the three-way race). Challenger Alfred “Al” Gonzales had 965 votes (24.94 percent) and Ricardo Quintana had 442 votes (11.42 percent).
Cothran represents District 1 (the northwestern area of the city).
In a response to a questionnaire in the Herald News, Cothran said his priorities are continuing to improve public safety by hiring more police officers and firefighters, addressing homelessness with the use of Care Court, and counting to create well-paying jobs for local residents.
Roberts, who has been on the City Council for 30 years, had 1,809 votes (72.91 percent of the total), while challenger Brian Kolde had 668 votes (26.92 percent).
Roberts represents District 4 (the southern area of Fontana).
He said his priorities are to continue to keep Fontana a safe and prosperous city with a reduced homeless population.
Cothran, a small business owner, is 30 years old and is the youngest member of the City Council, while Roberts, a retired fire chief in Fontana, is the oldest member at 77.
They both are aligned with Mayor Acquanetta Warren and are supported by local police and fire unions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.