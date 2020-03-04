Joe Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council, and Jesse Armendarez, a member of the Fontana City Council, will be involved in a runoff to determine the 5th District seat on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
In the presidential primary election on March 3, Baca Jr. received 12,442 votes (39.38 percent of the total) and Armendarez gained 8,624 votes (27.30 percent), according to final unofficial results released by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Office.
They were the two top finishers in the four-person race, which also included Colton School Board Member Dan Flores (who had 5,537 votes, or 17.53 percent) and Fontana business owner Nadia Renner (who had 4,856 votes, or 15.37 percent).
Because no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes in the primary, a runoff will be held in the November presidential election. The winner will replace Josie Gonzales, who will be termed out.
The 5th District includes the eastern area of Fontana as well as the cities of Rialto, Colton, and San Bernardino.
----- BACA JR. has served on the Rialto City Council since 2006 and is also a teacher at Rialto High School.
In his official candidate statement, Baca Jr. said he wants to:
"• Increase public safety by giving our law enforcement the tools they need and adding more public safety resources.
• Increase economic development by attracting more businesses, adding job opportunities, and increasing job training programs.
• Improve county services for veterans and seniors; expand youth programs and parks services."
----- ARMENDAREZ was elected to the Fontana City Council in 2016 and his current term will expire this November.
Previously, he was a Fontana Unified School District board member and a member of the Fontana Planning Commission.
In his official candidate statement, Armendarez said he wants to:
"• Make public safety and safer neighborhoods our county's top priority.
• Immediately respond to the homelessness, drug, and mental health crisis.
• Help create more and better paying jobs.
• Bring more fiscal accountability for residents.
• Improve educational outcomes for our children.
• Keep our roads and streets pothole free and well maintained."
----- ALSO during the election, Lee C. McDougal retained his seat on the Chaffey College Board for Area 3 (which includes Fontana).
McDougal obtained 6,820 votes (57.22 percent) and Lorena Corona received 4,882 votes (40.96 percent).
----- OTHER ELECTION RESULTS:
• Bernie Sanders won California's Democratic Party primary election, although Joe Biden won several other states on Super Tuesday and took over the delegate lead from Sanders.
• In the race for U.S. Representative in District 31, incumbent Pete Aguilar (Democratic) received 60.26 percent of the vote and Agnes Gibboney (Republican) gained 39.59 percent.
• In the race for U.S. Representative in District 35, incumbent Norma J. Torres (D) received 67.62 percent and Mike Cargile (R) got 32.25 percent.
• In the race for State Assembly District 47, incumbent Eloise Gomez Reyes (D) received 69.41 percent and Matthew Gordon (R) gained 30.49 percent.
• In the race for State Assembly District 52, incumbent Freddie Rodriguez (D) received 63.50 percent and Toni Holle (R) got 36.37 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.