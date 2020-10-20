San Bernardino County officials have been urging voters to cast their ballots early, and so far, many residents have followed that advice.
As of Oct. 16, a total of 131,967 voted ballots had been returned, which is a 12 percent turnout, the county said in a news release.
Officials put this in perspective by noting that four years ago, in the Nov. 6, 2016 presidential general election, only 9,720 voted ballots had been returned as of Oct. 16 -- a much lower turnout of 1.13 percent.
As a result, officials are hopeful that by the time Election Day arrives on Nov. 3 and all the ballots are subsequently counted, the overall turnout will be much larger that it has been in previous elections.
On Oct. 5, a little more than 1.08 million ballots were delivered to the U.S. Postal Service for mailing in the county. As of Oct. 16, more than 1.16 million ballots have been issued (there were 30,524 new registered voters between Oct. 5 and Oct. 16).
There have been no widespread delays reported so far in the county regarding USPS delivery of vote-by-mail ballots, officials said.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
----- A TOTAL of 73 ballot drop boxes are currently available to voters in the county, including five locations in Fontana:
• City Clerk's Office at City Hall (8353 Sierra Avenue) -- Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Department of Motor Vehicles (8026 Hemlock Avenue) -- Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Fontana Superior Court (17780 Arrow Boulevard) -- 24 hours daily
• Fontana Unified School District, outside the School Police Department (9680 Citrus Avenue) -- 24 hours daily
• Sierra Lakes Marketplace (16685 Sierra Lakes Parkway) -- 24 hours daily.
Those who are voting by mail will place their ballots inside the official return envelope and sign their name, address, and date on the envelope. No postage is necessary.
The mail ballot drop-off boxes will remain open through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., at which time boxes will be locked; if there is a line of people dropping off ballots, any person in line as of 8 p.m. will be able to cast his or her ballot.
As of Oct. 16, 22,433 ballots have been received through drop-off boxes.
Controversy has erupted in California recently because some unofficial ballot boxes have been set up at various locations. To date, there have been two unofficial ballot locations reported to the Registrar of Voters Office in San Bernardino County, and those cases have been submitted to the Secretary of State's Office for an investigation.
----- FOR VOTERS wishing to cast their ballots in person, there will be 210 polling places in the county.
Voters are assigned the designated polling places in their vicinity; information is included on the back of the Voter Information Guides mailed to registered voters. Locations can also be found at www.SBCountyElections.com.
Polling places will be open:
• Saturday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all people in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote.
For more information, call the Registrar of Voters at (909) 387-8300.
