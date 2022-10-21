The two candidates running for San Bernardino County’s 2nd District supervisor position in the November election are Jesse Armendarez and Luis Cetina.
The 2nd District includes Fontana as well as some other areas.
Armendarez is a former member of the Fontana City Council, and Cetina is a board member of the Cucamonga Valley Water District.
They both submitted candidate statements to the Registrar of Voters, which are reprinted here.
----- JESSE ARMENDAREZ
Our County needs a County Supervisor with proven experience to improve the quality of life for our families.
Jesse Armendarez is a husband, father, local businessperson and community volunteer committed to real solutions with proven results for issues impacting our region.
Crime is increasing throughout our neighborhoods. It is critical we address this head on. Jesse Armendarez has a proven track record of keeping families and students safe. As City Councilmember, Jesse added more police officers on neighborhood and school patrol, which decreased crime rates by nearly 25 percent, making it one of the safest cities in the country.
Homelessness is on the rise and Jesse has shown his commitment to expanding proven solutions. As a board member of a local transitional housing organization, Jesse helped hundreds of families with children move into transitional housing, as well as created and funded a scholarship to help individuals including those experiencing homelessness. By providing safe housing and resources, countless families have moved into homes and started careers.
Join our local police, sheriff deputies, firefighters, Sheriff Shannon Dicus, District Attorney Jason Anderson, county supervisors, city mayors, and homeless advocates in supporting Jesse Armendarez for County Supervisor.
Real solutions with proven results.
----- LUIS CETINA
As your Supervisor, I'll aggressively attack the growing problems of crime, homelessness, and inflation. That's why Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Michael, Mayor Pro Tem Kennedy; Fontana Councilman Sandoval; Upland Mayor Pro Tem Maust and others endorse me.
I strongly support police and will fight against efforts attacking their character, funding, and ensure the laws protect us.
Homelessness is a serious problem. We need to get the homeless off the streets and get them the treatment and training they need. As a board member of the Foothill Family Shelter, I understand how to transition homeless families and children into housing.
Inflation is skyrocketing. The best defense is good-paying jobs. I serve on the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and Gateway Chambers Alliance boards. As Supervisor, I'll continue working to attract and retain good-paying jobs.
I hold an Engineering Degree from Cal Poly and for 35 years have worked to ensure plentiful, clean, and affordable drinking water for all. I've twice been elected on a state and regional level to represent the water needs of our county.
I'm a husband, father of six, youth soccer coach, and active church volunteer. I have the commitment, experience, and vision needed to succeed. I'd be honored to receive your Vote.
